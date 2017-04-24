Crow Wing County TRIAD to host consumer advocate

Crow Wing County TRIAD is senior citizens and law enforcement working together to enhance senior safety. The speaker will open a discussion about consumer issues affecting seniors, including ways to protect their pocketbook and combat fraud and scams.

The event is 1-2 p.m. May 16 at the Crow Wing County land services building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd. The event is free, and cookies and coffee will be provided. Register by calling the sheriff's office at 218-829-4749.