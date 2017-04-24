'Congress Comes to You' meetings slated next week

"Hearing directly from residents makes me a better advocate in Washington for the great people of Minnesota's 8th District," said Nolan in a news release. "Congress Comes to You meetings are an opportunity to meet with members of my staff and discuss matters of interest and importance to you."

The meetings will be located in each town's city hall.

Wednesday:

9:30 a.m., 200 Front St., Pine River,

Noon, 4638 County Road 11, Pequot Lakes,

2:30 p.m., 5442 City Hall St., Nisswa.

Thursday:

9:30 a.m., 39811 State Highway 6, Emily,

11:30 a.m., 37028 County Road 66, Crosslake,

1:30 p.m., 8310 County Road 11, Breezy Point.

May 2:

12:30 p.m., 309 Third St., Ironton.