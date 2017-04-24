"Heather's media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the Administration's foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world," the State Department said in its announcement.

Before Fox News, Nauert was a network correspondent for ABC News, and was nominated for an Emmy for a piece on teenage girls in Iraq.

President Trump was a regular guest on "Fox & Friends" before he ran for president, and, through his tweets and other statements, has frequently cited stories he has seen on the show.

Nauert is not the first journalist to jump to the role of State Department spokesperson. During the Reagan administration, Bernard Kalb served in the post after working for a number of news organizations, including NBC News and CBS News.