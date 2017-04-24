About 20 law enforcement officers from seven agencies met Lori Pohanka-Kalama's casket on the tarmac at the Bismarck Airport and escorted her home to Linton.

The 46-year-old speech pathologist and mother of two died Easter morning of an undisclosed injury sustained while searching for a soldier swept away in a Fort Hood, Texas, creek.

Dive team leader and Morgan's Point Resort Police Chief Fred Churchill said Pohanka-Kalama, who was an avid scuba diver and had been a member since 2014, encountered "hazardous diving conditions" in a low-water dam in House Creek on April 14. She was tethered with a rope, which broke during the incident. She hooked a second rope to herself, but it took the team 15 to 20 minutes to finally pull her from the water. She was nonresponsive at that point and died early the next morning at a local hospital.

On the previous day, the dive team found the soldier's vehicle, dog tags, cell phone, wallet and clothing, Churchill said. He has been missing since April 11 and still has not been located.

Churchill recalled Pohanka-Kalama as a "phenomenal diver," who was also outgoing and quickly made many friends on the team. She helped on missions to recover drowning victims, search for law enforcement evidence and find swept-away vehicles.

She was the second female diver ever on the 22-person team, but she did not let the "man's world," hold her back, according to Churchill.

Soon after joining the dive team, she asked one of the leaders why she couldn't be the first one in the water. He told her to come to the next training with a two-by-four plank. She did it. Stunned, the leader jokingly told her to go hit another diver over the head — then she could be first.

On another occasion, Churchill called on her to recover a vehicle that slid into the water at 3:20 a.m. on New Years 2015. She showed up on the festive night and dove into the water with a heavy chain to tow the car from the lake.

"She infiltrated a man's world. There's not too many women that do that," he said.

Memorial services were held for Pohanka-Kalama in Temple, Texas. From there, her body was escorted by law enforcement to the airport in Austin, Texas. An honor guard was present while her casket was transferred between planes in Minneapolis and then from the plane to Linton, when she reached North Dakota.

At the airport around 10 p.m. Sunday, officers performed a salute and waved North Dakota and U.S. flags as her body was transferred from the plane to the hearse. She and her family were escorted south by multiple fire trucks and marked patrol cars from the Emmons County Sheriff's Department, Linton Fire Department, Burleigh County Dive Team, Burleigh County Sheriff's Department, Bismarck Rural Fire Department, Bismarck Fire Department, Bismarck Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

"She gave the ultimate sacrifice of her own life in trying to help others," said Emmons County Sheriff Gary Sanders. "We wanted to pay our respects to her and her family."

The Burleigh County Combined Water Rescue and Recovery Team was among the agencies present Sunday night. It performs a similar role in this region and has been around since 1980, when a plane crashed into the Missouri River, according to Burleigh County Sheriff's Department Maj. Kelly Leben, who formerly commanded the team.

"When you hear somebody doing the same duties we ask our guys to do, then you hear of this tragedy, it really hits home," Leben said.

Pohanka-Kalama was born in Grafton and grew up in Linton, according to a family obituary. She lived in Belton, Texas, where she managed a speech pathology practice and raised two kids, Rafe, 14, and Gabriel, 13.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Linton.