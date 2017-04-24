"I am sad that I'm not on television anymore," O'Reilly said. "I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can't say a lot, because there's much stuff going on right now. But I can tell you that I'm very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don't know if you're going to be surprised - but I think you're going to be shaken, as I am. There's a lot of stuff involved here."

In his message, O'Reilly promised to begin delivering a 15-minute podcast every day -- a version of his "Talking Points Memo" segment from "The O'Reilly Factor." The podcast would be free to access through Thursday, after which time it would be available only to "Premium Members" of his website.

O'Reilly promised future revelations about the circumstances of his departure from Fox News, but few details. "I can't say anymore because I just don't want to influence the flow of the information," he said. "I don't want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. However you, as a loyal O'Reilly listener, have a right to know, I think, down the lane what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay?"

O'Reilly then pivoted to discussing the news of the day, including President Trump's approval rating and the French presidential election.

A transcript of the podcast appeared on the site shortly after 7 p.m. ET. Audio of the 19-minute recording became available a few minutes later.

Fox News announced last week that it had cut ties with O'Reilly as sexual-harassment allegations against the longtime host mounted. O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing, and has been reported to have negotiated an exit package worth as much as $25 million.

The podcast was posted roughly one hour before the premiere of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in the 8 p.m. time period formerly occupied by "The O'Reilly Factor."