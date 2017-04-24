Man whose boat crashed on Minnesota river found alive

But on Monday morning, a criminal-defense attorney called authorities to report that the man — Jason Elgersma of Minneapolis — was “alive and well,” said Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Starry. Authorities then discovered that Elgersma had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear for a probation violation hearing in connection with a DWI conviction. By Monday evening, Starry said that Elgersma had surrendered on the arrest warrant. He was booked, posted bail and received a court date. He did not give a statement.

Elgersma’s traveling companion, Kristin Erickson, 35, of Minneapolis, made it to the riverbank shortly after the 2:50 a.m. crash.

“We want to determine where they were coming from and what they were doing,” Starry said.

Erickson reported that Elgersma was missing from the partially submerged pleasure boat, and rescue crews immediately began dragging the St. Croix River and using side-scan to search for Elgersma, Starry said. Starry said damage to trees and other items on shore led investigators to believe that Elgersma and Erickson crashed on land at an unknown speed.

They appear to have been headed back to the Bayport Marina when the boat began to take on water and sank, he said.

Attorney Eric Thole of Stillwater, who was hired by Elgersma on Monday morning, said he could not comment on the case other than to say: “There were two people on the boat, and they’re both fine.”

A warrant for Elgersma’s arrest was issued in January out of Hennepin County after he failed to appear for a probation violation hearing. Elgersma was on probation following a 2015 third-degree driving-while-intoxicated conviction, according to court records. He was also convicted in 2009 of third-degree DWI.

In 2015, Elgersma was convicted in St. Croix County, Wis., of operating a boat without lights after sunset. The boat remained in the St. Croix River on Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials have marked it as a safety hazard and have asked that Elgersma remove it in a timely manner, Starry said. Elgersma also could be forced to pay for the cost of the search effort, Starry said.

“The boating season is starting, and we certainly want people to be careful,” he said. “This is the first incident of the year, and I’m sure there will be more to come, but we hope not.”