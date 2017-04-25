School district launches website

The initiative, dubbed Blueprint 181, brings facilities planning into a new phase focused on community-wide discussion of options to address school needs. A news release touts Blueprint 181 as a process to engage area residents in the development of a facilities plan that addresses the education, health and safety need of district students and staff.

"It is essential for us to hear from local residents, business owners, parents and students about what you believe is most important for our schools and our district's future," said Laine Larson, district superintendent, in a news release. "We are concentrating on listening to the voices of our community."

The comprehensive long-range facilities plan includes recommended changes for all 12 buildings in the district. Now, the district is soliciting community input on these recommendations to further shape and define strengths and needs, and to address the community's suggestions in the best, most efficient way possible.

The website contains basic information about the planning process, including the guiding framework from the task force. It also provides an outline of where we currently are in the process and how local residents can get involved. The website will be updated regularly to reflect community input and to answer frequently asked questions.

"The most important factor in this phase of the school facilities planning process is engagement by local residents and staff," Larson said. "I invite all community members to take part in one or more listening session to bring your questions forth and to share your vision for the future of our community's schools."

The public is invited to attend any and all of the following listening sessions. Child care for school age children will be provided:

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 1, Riverside Elementary School

• 6:30-8 p.m. May 2, Harrison Elementary School

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 4, Nisswa Elementary School

• 4-5:30 p.m. May 9, Washington Educational Services Building

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 11, Lowell Elementary School

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 18, Baxter Elementary School

• 7-8:30 p.m. May 23, Brainerd High School

• 6-7:30 p.m. May 24, Forestview Middle School

Visit www.blueprint181.org for more information. Residents may also email blueprint181@isd181.org or call at 218-454-6900.