Knitting classes planned at Brainerd library

"We already have many squares and we would love to have more. All of the squares will be donated to make blankets for those in need after the event," Library Manager Jolene Bradley stated in a release.

The library will host three adult knitting classes:

• Adult Knitting 101: 6-7 p.m. May 2 and 4 where participants will learn to knit with step by step basics.

• Adult Knitting 102: 6-7 p.m. May 16 where participants will build on the basics by learning new stitches in knitting and learn how to read a pattern.

To register for the free class call the library at 218-829- 5574.

The workshops will be taught by LeAne Finlay. Finlay has been knitting and crocheting since she was 6. Finlay also is the owner of A2Z Yarn, LLC located in the Franklin Arts Centers in Brainerd.

These programs are made possible with funding from Kitchigami Regional Library through the State of Minnesota's Legacy Amendment funds to preserve arts and cultural heritage.