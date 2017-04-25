Driver spends night in truck in Hwy. 200 ditch after crash
REMER—A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was injured Sunday night when the Ford Super Duty truck pulling a trailer he was driving east on Highway 200 in Remer Township crashed into a ditch, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday and the truck was there throughout the night until a passerby stopped to check on the vehicle at 6:20 a.m. Monday, reported the state patrol. The man, William B. Borchardt had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Itasca Hospital.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Walker Police Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.
It was unknown if the man was wearing a seat belt.