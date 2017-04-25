Driver spends night in truck in Hwy. 200 ditch after crash

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday and the truck was there throughout the night until a passerby stopped to check on the vehicle at 6:20 a.m. Monday, reported the state patrol. The man, William B. Borchardt had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Itasca Hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Walker Police Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.

It was unknown if the man was wearing a seat belt.