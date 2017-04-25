Marc Welzant's life celebrated

Welzant's family spent 29 months searching, praying and hoping Marc would be found. Welzant went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 26, 2014, when he left his group home in Brainerd. His remains were found March 25 south of Brainerd.

Father Tony Wroblewski of St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd officiated funeral services for Welzant. Following services, Welzant was buried in the Baxter City Cemetery in a private ceremony.

"There is no doubt in my mind that in all the searching in these last couple of years and all the prayers that were said and in all the walks that have taken place, your hope was that Marc would one day walk into one of your kitchens hungry and be ready for a meal," Wroblewski said. "Not only would you feed him but you'd want to hug him so much that you would never ever let him go. We do have Marc home finally. Our searching is over and we are going to lay him to rest today. Once that last turn of dirt has been thrown over Marc's final resting place we must not pivot ourselves and speak of another kind of homecoming. That homecoming, we believe as Christians is filled with great joy for Marc.

"We didn't have the reunion here on earth as we had hoped for. I want you to imagine for just a moment what that reunion must have been like in heaven. Can you imagine how it must have been for Marc to see his mother again and to finally meet that father he never knew here on earth. As Christians, my friends, we believe that whatever sadness we may experience or feel here on earth or whatever doubts, or fear or pain you feel, all of that is wiped away when we do come home. When we come home to our eternal life we are reminded that in the father's loving embrace no one is ever missing or is ever alone.

"There is relief as Marc's family doesn't have to look for him anymore. Yes there are still questions you will ask and yes those questions may never be answered. You need to learn how to live with the ambiguity of unanswered questions. But in that grieving, you all do now, you need not grieve without hope ... because we find our greatest constellation in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and because of that we believe in the end all who have been lost will be found and they will be embraced by those in heaven."

In the eulogy, Welzant's brother Dave Welzant said their father died 5 months before Marc was born. Marc, who was the youngest of 11 children, was diagnosed at age 2 with a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome. Welzant said their mother studied the disorder because she wanted to make sure Welzant had a normal childhood. Welzant graduated from Brainerd High School and lived in the Twin Cities metro area and Duluth before returning to the Brainerd area to be closer with family and friends.

"He was friendly and compassionate," Dave Welzant said of his brother. "He had a great sense of humor and would strike up a conversation with anyone."

Welzant loved to fish, spending time with his family and going to McDonald's for a vanilla ice cream cone, Dave Welzant said.

"Marc's family and community searched for him (all these years) and we finally found him," Welzant said. "His discovery is not what we had hoped. We hoped to bring him home alive. ... We will now bring him home to rest with our parents."

Welzant leaves behind his siblings, Susan (Oscar) Kleman, Pam (Dick) Kelley, Theresa (Bruce) Giese, Barb (Larry) Herbst, John Welzant (Nancy Anderson), Mary (Keith) Peterson, David (Tammy) Welzant, Jane (Steve) Long, Judy (Robert) Lura, and Carol (Kelly) Peterson and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

On the day Welzant went missing, he was recorded on video at the Holiday Gas Station on South Sixth Street in Brainerd shortly before 3 p.m. that October day. In addition, Brainerd police received a report at 4:30 p.m. from a group of people who saw Welzant heading west on the walking trail at Kiwanis Park.

Initial searches included the areas of Kiwanis Park to the Buster Dog Park, the Buffalo Hills Trail, behind the Brainerd Water Plant, as well as the woods between the Mississippi River to Central Lakes College. However, the searches turned up empty.

On March 25 of this year, Welzant's remains were located by a family member walking on private property not far from the Mississippi River in a undeveloped wooded area about 2 miles south and west from where he was last seen.

Brainerd police reported there were no preliminary indications foul play was involved in Welzant's death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office listed the provisional manner and cause of his death as undetermined.