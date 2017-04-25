The initial inquiry into the Germain residence stemmed from a juvenile female contacting Goodhue Police Department in January. According to the criminal complaint, the female alleged that she was being sexually assaulted and exploited by Michael and Heather Germain.

In further interviews, the girl alleged she was brought to the attic of a garage at 504 Fourth Ave. located across the street from the Goodhue Public School. The complaint states that the girl told investigators that Heather and Michael Germain "are 'swingers' and have a 'sex room' in the attic of the garage."

Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the residence in January. According to the complaint, multiple electronic devices were recovered and seized inside the residence and garage. Several items tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine residue.

Investigators observed that the detached garage contained an upper and a lower level. The complaint stated that the upper level could be accessed only by gaining access through a door secured with an electronic lock. Authorities discovered three distinct rooms in the upper level, all separated by secured doors. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement observed a doctor's examination table and "an open storage unit that contained multiple bottles of lubrication, large containers of disinfectant wipes, along with multiple sex toys."

Also present in the "sex room" was a large, free-standing wooden structure, estimated to be at least 8-feet tall. Investigators observed that holes drilled in the structure could "easily be used to anchor or tie a person or objects to the structure," the complaint stated.

When investigators interviewed Michael Germain in January, he denied engaging in any type of sexual acts with the girl. The complaint stated that Germain said he participates in a "swinger" lifestyle.

After Goodhue County Sheriff's Department completed forensic examinations of the seized devices from the Germain residence, video and photos of the juvenile female were found on multiple devices, the report said. Multiple cameras and recording devices were found through the garage and residence. Investigators also found numerous photos and videos of Heather and Michael Germain engaged in sexual conduct with each other, and separately with various adult men and women.

Arrest warrants for Heather and Michael Germain were executed April 20. Heather Germain is facing three first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, three third-degree criminal sexual charges, neglect or endangerment of a child, interference of privacy against a minor under age of 18 and fifth-degree drug possession. Michael Germain is facing three counts each of first, second, third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two interfering with privacy charges. The maximum sentence for criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree is 30 years imprisonment, a $40,000 fine or both per charge. Heather and Michael Germain are scheduled to appear in district court June 2, 2017.