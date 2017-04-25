Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested for leaving scene of deadly crash, TMZ reports
Buchanan County, Iowa - TMZ reports former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules is in jail for allegedly running into a tractor trailer, killing the driver, then driving off.
The crash happened in Iowa on Monday, April 24 at 8:20 p.m.
TMZ reports 35-year-old Chris was driving a Chevy pickup and rear-ended a John Deere, sending it into the ditch.
The driver of the John Deere was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Soules was on season 19 of the popular ABC show 'The Bachelor.'