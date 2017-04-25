Search
    Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested for leaving scene of deadly crash, TMZ reports

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:58 a.m.
    Chris Soules

    Buchanan County, Iowa - TMZ reports former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules is in jail for allegedly running into a tractor trailer, killing the driver, then driving off. 

    The crash happened in Iowa on Monday, April 24 at 8:20 p.m.

    TMZ reports 35-year-old Chris was driving a Chevy pickup and rear-ended a John Deere, sending it into the ditch. 

    The driver of the John Deere was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

    Soules was on season 19 of the popular ABC show 'The Bachelor.'

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
