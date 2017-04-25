According to court documents:

Fargo police were called to a north Fargo residence Sunday night on a report of a domestic.

Police spoke to Cynthia Butcher, 36, of Moorhead, and with Butcher’s ex-boyfriend, who had a cut to his forehead and Butcher’s sister, who had blood covering her stomach.

Butcher’s sister told police her sister stabbed her because she was seeing her ex-boyfriend. The sister also said Butcher grabbed a phone from her as she tried to dial 911.

Cynthia Butcher’s ex-boyfriend told police he got a cut on his forehead while Butcher was hitting him, but he wasn’t sure how he got cut.

When police asked Butcher what happened, she stated her sister was now with her ex-boyfriend but she did not provide any details about the incident.

Butcher is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of interfering with a 911 call.