More good news on moderate wine consumption

Nice thoughts about wine being a part of a three-legged stool for a long life, but is there any science behind it? Rest easy. There is support for Jefferson's claim.

Research at the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas found that master sommeliers, professionals who rely on their sense of smell, are less likely to get Alzheimer's and Parkinson's than those who don't participate in such an occupation.

Brain scans of 13 sommeliers and 13 people without such an occupation were compared. The sections of the sommeliers' brains that deal with the olfactory — detecting flavorful smells — were much thicker. Likewise, the areas of the brain dealing with memory were also thicker.

Jean Taylor, a local sommelier, demonstrates her prodigious sense of smell and memory at every wine tasting I've ever attended.

Such studies are exciting but inconclusive, as the question arises as to how to repeat the experiment of wine smelling and tasting studies to retest the results. It was also pointed out that simply sniffing wines would not do the trick in preventing neurodegenerative diseases. With the sniffing, sommeliers must integrate what they are picking up in aromas from the wine, with memories of vintage, terroir and varieties. This has proven to be more difficult than one usually imagines.

But there is more encouragement emerging for moderate wine consumption. The British Medical Journal cited a study carried on at Cambridge University and University College London that regular, moderate consumption will lower the risk of heart attacks, angina and heart failure compared to non-drinkers. Citing a survey of 2 million people, with the subject being studied for nearly 50 years, they all reached the same conclusion: Moderate drinking is beneficial to our health.

If medical and nutritional professionals posit that regular exercise and consumption of fruits and vegetables is good for our health and longevity, why not include in the recommendation a 5-ounce glass for women and two for men be included in their daily regimen?

Which wines are best for the intention of maintaining good health and a long life? Look for dry red wines high in procyanidins — an antioxidant — like malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Nebbiolo and merlot, all readily available for easy purchase. Look also for wines made or blended with the Tannat grape, like Crios de Susana Balbo (SRP $17) from Argentina. This grape has the highest procyanidin concentration due the deep color of the wine and would have the greatest potential health impact.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.