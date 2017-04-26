Construction scheduled for highways 11 and 16

Work is expected on Highway 11 from Highway 4 in Breezy Point to Highway 3. Bituminous surfacing and bridge deck rehabilitation is planned on Highway 16 and from Little Whitefish Drive to Highway 66 in Crosslake.

Construction work is scheduled to begin on May 1 on Highway 11 with miscellaneous concrete curb and drainage casting replacements. Mainline paving for Highway 11 is scheduled to begin on May 15. Bridge deck rehabilitation and associated work on Highway 16 is scheduled to begin on May 15 with mainline paving scheduled to begin on May 30.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car as needed. Expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone. Weather permitting, all construction operations are scheduled to be completed by June 9.

Visit the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.us/index.aspx?nid=149 for more construction information.