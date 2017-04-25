Outgoing Minn. GOP chair says deputy unfit to replace him

Keith Downey, who is stepping down in April after two terms leading the Minnesota GOP, sent a letter to a party committee urging them to find deputy chair Chris Fields as unqualified to be chair.

Fields is running against businesswoman Jennifer Carnahan, former Minnesota Senate Minority Leader David Hann and Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice to succeed Downey. GOP activists will pick among them on Saturday, April 29 in St. Cloud.

Downey's letter listed 17 different areas where he said Fields had fallen short, including alleged poor judgment and poor job performance.

Among the critiques:

• Fields' 2016 criticism of congressional candidate Jason Lewis' controversial comments, which later served "as fodder for Democrat attacks against Jason" after Lewis won the party nomination.

• A high-profile "social media rant about Robin Williams' suicide" in 2014.

• Unsuccessful party fundraising initiatives.

• Leaking "confidential" party information to outsiders.

• Failing to accomplish key job responsibilities, including some he had specifically asked to be assigned.

Fields has been the party's deputy chair since 2014. He lost to U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison in a 2012 congressional race and is a Marine Corps veteran.

On Monday, Downey, who included a volume of attachments in his letter to the nominations committee, declined to comment about his letter to the Pioneer Press.

Fields said Downey broke with the "longstanding tradition" of the party for chairs not to engage in such matters, but he does not believe the letter will have an impact on the nomination committee's decision or Saturday's chair vote.

Downey was wrong when he denigrated Fields' fundraising prowess, Fields said.

"Not much in his subjective critique is factual," Fields said. "And certainly not that piece."

Downey's letter did have some impact — it provoked a strong response from northern 8th Congressional District chair Ted Lovdahl.

On Tuesday, he told the nominations committee that Downey's "interference" in the party's election must be condemned.

"Downey's top-down, secretive and frequently manipulative management style has been controversial among many Republicans from day one," Lovdahl wrote. "It is the view of the CD8 Executive Board that in certainly most, if not all, controversies between Downey and Fields, it was Fields who best represented the views and interests of rural conservatives, CD8 and the Minnesota State GOP."

Party spokesman Nick Wilson said the names of the nominations committee were not public and the committee's report would not be public until activists meet on Saturday.

Party nominations committees typically let delegates know whether they find nominees to be qualified or unqualified for the positions they are seeking. Those recommendations are not necessarily binding.

