Crow Wing County Board: Commissioners hesitant on overdose drug

Commissioners Paul Thiede and Rachel Reabe Nystrom were skeptical when Kara Terry, the county's community services director, was joined by Michelle Moritz, public health director, for a presentation on the initiative to distribute the dosages.

As part of a state law passed by the Minnesota Legislature last year, the Minnesota Department of Health is coordinating with local health care providers to dispense the drug naloxone, which can bring back an opioid user in the throes of an overdose and can be administered by their friends or family. Minnesotans can go to a pharmacy and buy the drug, also known as Narcan, without a prescription from a doctor.

As the presenters and County Administrator Tim Houle explained, the task lying before the board was simply to decide whether the county would administer the program directly or leave it up to the state. However, the commissioners took the opportunity to speak their minds at length on naloxone in general.

Nystrom opened by asking Moritz the cost of the drug. It varies based on insurance and size of dose, but the price range to the consumer is about $0-$40, Moritz said.

"So are we (talking) about people who are on opioids ... in their purse or their pocket, they're going to have this 'Narcan'?" Nystrom asked.

"As far as cost, I'm not sure (where) you would put the price of a life," Moritz added.

That seemingly did not assuage Nystrom's skepticism.

"It concerns me as the wife of a pharmacist," she said. "My husband has talked about..."

Nystrom trailed off, then asked Moritz another question.

"So you have the Narcan, so you're in the throes of (an overdose), and you're going to administer a hypodermic needle?" Nystrom asked. "Although, they're probably well versed with hypodermic needles."

Earlier in the presentation, Moritz had said that more than one half of overdoses in 2015 were due to prescription drugs, not illegal drugs like heroin.

Although it was unclear whether Nystrom's statement about needles was a joke, commissioner Thiede burst out laughing. He later questioned why the naloxone was being given to opioid users rather than law enforcement.

"I thought this was a tool that could be used for police and first responders," he said. "Now all the sudden, I'm hearing we're going to be dispensing it to the addicts."

Moritz said the county wouldn't dispense it—that the pharmacy would be dispensing the Narcan to the opioid users or their loved ones.

Terry added there would be information accompanying the naloxone on how to overcome addiction. The county wouldn't have any involvement in the program, and there wouldn't be any staff time needed to oversee it, she said.

Thiede then wanted to know that in the event an "indigent" happened along and got a dose, who would pay for it?

They would either pay themselves, insurance would pay for it, or they would get it from a number of existing initiatives that covered the cost, Moritz said.

"Maybe you didn't understand my question," Thiede said. "An indigent."

An indigent is more commonly known as a homeless person or vagrant.

Terry repeated the county would not be responsible for the cost.

"I think this is sort of a dilemma here," Nystrom said. "They've made this decision to ingest these opioids, which is a terrible decision to begin with, then they're going to go ... to the pharmacy and get the Narcan? I mean, if they were thinking straight, maybe they would do that. But I have a hard time thinking that these addicts are going to be picking up some Narcan at the drugstore."

Moritz repeated that in many cases, it would be the person's friends or family giving the overdoser the naloxone, not necessarily the overdoser themselves.

Nystrom then asked if Narcan/naloxone could be abused. Moritz said no, as there is no high produced by taking it.

After about 30 minutes of discussion total, the board followed county staff's recommendation and voted to let MDH administer the program.