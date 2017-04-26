WWI living history event coming to Brainerd area libraries
A program on the living history of World War I is coming to Kitchigami Regional libraries in the Brainerd lakes area.
Arn Kind will dress for the program which celebrates the 100th anniversary of America's entry in World War I. The First World War, which for America, lasted 19 months, involved more than 100,000 men from Minnesota. They served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and medical corps.
Participants will learn about the causes of the war, why Americans got involved, strategies used to win the war, the role women played and the life of a typical Minnesota soldier. An important part of Arn's presentations are the artifacts, uniforms and equipment that attendees will be able to observe, handle and interact with as part of their hands-on experience in living the history.
The program will be:
• 11:30 a.m. May 2 at the Margaret Welch Memorial Library, Longville,
• 6 p.m. May 2 at the Brainerd Public Library,
• 10 a.m. May 3 at Cass Lake High School,
• 2 p.m. May 4 at Crosslake Area Library,
• 4 p.m. May 5 at the Lifehouse Coffee Shop in Pine River,
• 10 a.m. May 8 at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes,
• 1 p.m. May 9 at the Memorial Auditorium in Wadena,
• 1 p.m. May 9 at the Walker Public Library.
Kind has been an educator for more than 35 years, both in the classroom teaching grades fourth through 12th and through his presentations to students and adults of all ages.
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.