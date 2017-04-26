WWI living history event coming to Brainerd area libraries

Participants will learn about the causes of the war, why Americans got involved, strategies used to win the war, the role women played and the life of a typical Minnesota soldier. An important part of Arn's presentations are the artifacts, uniforms and equipment that attendees will be able to observe, handle and interact with as part of their hands-on experience in living the history.

The program will be:

• 11:30 a.m. May 2 at the Margaret Welch Memorial Library, Longville,

• 6 p.m. May 2 at the Brainerd Public Library,

• 10 a.m. May 3 at Cass Lake High School,

• 2 p.m. May 4 at Crosslake Area Library,

• 4 p.m. May 5 at the Lifehouse Coffee Shop in Pine River,

• 10 a.m. May 8 at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes,

• 1 p.m. May 9 at the Memorial Auditorium in Wadena,

• 1 p.m. May 9 at the Walker Public Library.

Kind has been an educator for more than 35 years, both in the classroom teaching grades fourth through 12th and through his presentations to students and adults of all ages.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.