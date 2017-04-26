CLC: Checking in with the commissioner

The students attending the roundtable discussion reflected the variety of backgrounds in the CLC student body. There were student-athletes, students who had returned to college following years in the workforce and students balancing children, spouses and part-time jobs. About half the students were the first in their families to attend college.

Students

Teddy Sherva, from Anoka, is studying psychology at CLC and playing football. He's going to graduate in May and has applied to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was nervous when he first came to CLC, he said, but has since adjusted to the community college lifestyle.

"I thought the classes were going to be hard, but if you apply yourself, you do good," Sherva said.

Seth Zins, from Verndale, is completing his general education courses and playing football. His goal is to transfer to a four-year institution to earn a degree in agricultural science or horticulture. He probably would've went to a technical college if it wasn't for football, he said, but he's happy with his decision to attend CLC.

Kirsten Haugen, from Staples, is graduating in May with an associate degree and plans to transfer to a four-year institution to earn a degree in political science and communications. She spent six years in the U.S. Navy after high school before moving back to the area to help her mother. She started off strong academically, she said, but her grades have slipped since she's picked up three part-time jobs.

"The research is pretty overwhelming," Pogemiller said. "Anything more than 15 hours, 20 hours (per week), starts to stress the ability to concentrate on studies."

Some of Haugen's cousins attended CLC, she said, and the college was the practical choice for her, because it was close to home. The instructors are flexible, she said, and understand many students are balancing their studies with work and family commitments.

"They understand we also have lives and we have things outside of school that really impact what happens to us academically," Haugen said.

Ryan Spoden is on his third attempt at college, after having dealt with substance abuse issues in the past. During his first two tries at college, he didn't apply himself, he said, and ignored people who told him to ask TRIO staff for help. Now, he's completed 44 credits and is a true believer in TRIO support. According to the CLC website, TRIO programs provide educational opportunities to first-generation, low-income, and disabled Americans.

"They are the key to it, for me, just having that support network," Spoden said. "I feel like it's invaluable to this college."

Spoden is graduating in May and plans to go to a four-year institution to earn a degree in social work. His experience with TRIO staff is what inspired him to pursue a career in social work, he said.

"Watching what those guys do everyday and how they help people," Spoden said. "I'm just really pumped up about TRIO."

Monty Pintok originally came to CLC to pursue a career in criminal justice. After an internship, though, he realized the career wasn't for him and is now earning an associate degree. He's interested in anthropology and archaeology and will probably transfer to a four-year institution after he graduates next fall.

Budget talk

Since CLC President Hara Charlier arrived last year, the college has cut 5 percent of its budget, Pogemiller said, which equates to $2.2 million and 17 positions. He asked the students if they had noticed the budget cuts.

The entire state has seen decreased enrollment in higher education, Pintok said, so it makes sense to reduce the budget. Charlier spoke at a student senate meeting this year, Spoden said, and was very open and transparent about the situation.

The state Legislature is in the middle of budget negotiations, Pogemiller said, and the Office of Higher Education has asked for $143 million in operating funds for colleges and universities in the 2018-19 budget. The request for CLC amounts to $3,282,000 in operating funds.

Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed $125 million in funding for 2018-19, while the state Legislative proposals are much lower. The state Senate proposed $45 million, while the state House proposed $80 million.

"If we can get the governor's level of funding, we can do well here," Pogemiller said.

If state funding falls short this session, it's going to result in more budget cuts, Pogemiller said, which could result in the loss of programming. The situation has reached a breaking point for administrators, he said.

"They've taken money out, they've tightened up the operations, they'll continue to do that," Pogemiller said. "But when you start cutting out classes, which (Charlier) has done, then you hit that point where you better be investing."

Dayton's budget proposal includes $62 million for the Minnesota State Grant, which helps low- and moderate-income students pay for college. The state Senate budget includes $10 million for the state grant, while the state House budget includes $26 million for the state grant. If this grant isn't funded adequately, the students who would otherwise receive the funds have to take out student loans, Pogemiller said.

"It's a group that doesn't get (federal) Pell Grants but is still struggling," Pogemiller said.

The state Legislature has proposed freezing tuition, Pogemiller said, which isn't smart if funding for colleges and universities is reduced. A modest tuition increase, combined with adequate state funding, should be able to make the budget work, he said.

"We're hoping for the legislative money so we don't have to raise tuition," Charlier said. "Raising tuition would compromise access for students."

Taking a temperature

Pogemiller asked the students what they thought of the campus culture, and the culture in the community at large.

The campus is welcoming, Sherva said, and he's comfortable talking to people he runs into on campus. It's a little different in the community, he said, but the people are still friendly.

People in Staples assume going to college means earning a technical degree, Haugen said. There are also opportunities to begin working after high school, she said, so many people don't see the value in pursuing a bachelor's degree.

"Most people are like, 'that's not worth the money, why are you wasting your time doing that?'" Haugen said.

Some of Spoden's friends put down CLC, he said, but the people he knows, who have gotten a college degree, don't regret the decision.

"It's totally changed the way I process things," Spoden said. "I'm just really pumped about the future and it's because of this college."

Pogemiller asked the students about something the college could improve, which elicited a variety of responses about the food options on campus. Some students mentioned the lack of a meal plan, while others talked about the price and quantity of food not lining up with the cost. Haugen, CLC student senate president, said the student senate was working on improving dining options for next year.

There isn't a good place for students on campus to gather and hang out, Pintok said. The available student lounge space is small, Haugen said, and everyone wants to use it.

"That's been a big issue," Haugen said.

Pogemiller asked the students about the transition from past college president Larry Lundblad to Charlier. When she arrived, Zins said she mentioned she hadn't been to a football game before. Charlier attended nearly every football game during the 2016-17 season, Zins said, even traveling to the college's bowl game in December near Chicago.

"She's been very supportive," Zins said.

Pintok, as previous student senate president, was on the search committee when Charlier was hired. Once she was picked, everyone on the committee was excited for her to start, he said.

"Just excitement and buzz," Pintok said. "And I think that she brings that to the table."