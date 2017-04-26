Paving projects for Unorganized Territory, county begin in May
The Crow Wing County Highway Department has entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for bituminous surfacing on area roads.
Projects on designated county roads and roads in Unorganized Territory's First Assessment District, north of Brainerd, include:
• County Road 127 from County Road 137 to Highway 3,
• County Road 137,
• Smith Road,
• Gilbert Lake Road,
• Gilbert Trail,
• Sandberg Road,
• Paul Street,
• Jean Street,
• Blakeman Road,
• Pine Circle.
Weather permitting construction work is scheduled to begin April 27 with culvert replacements on County Road 137. Mainline paving will begin the week of May 1 or May 8 if there are delays due to weather.
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car as needed. Expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone. All construction operations are scheduled to be completed by June 2.
Visit the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.us/index.aspx?nid=149 for more construction information.
for" target="_blank">www.crowwing.us/index.aspx?nid=149
formore construction information.