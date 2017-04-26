Projects on designated county roads and roads in Unorganized Territory's First Assessment District, north of Brainerd, include:

• County Road 127 from County Road 137 to Highway 3,

• County Road 137,

• Smith Road,

• Gilbert Lake Road,

• Gilbert Trail,

• Sandberg Road,

• Paul Street,

• Jean Street,

• Blakeman Road,

• Pine Circle.

Weather permitting construction work is scheduled to begin April 27 with culvert replacements on County Road 137. Mainline paving will begin the week of May 1 or May 8 if there are delays due to weather.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car as needed. Expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone. All construction operations are scheduled to be completed by June 2.