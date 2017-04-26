Camp Invention set this summer at CLC

For students entering kindergarten through sixth grade, Camp Invention is a weeklong adventure that turns the summer from ordinary to extraordinary through hands-on problem-solving, collaboration, and the use of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Inventive young minds can exercise their creativity and use their imagination, all while learning and developing new skills they typically don't get to use in the classroom, organizers said. Children are empowered to have big ideas while they take on challenges that inspire them to question, brainstorm, work as a team and build amazing invention prototypes.

This year's Camp Invention curriculum features several hands-on modules:

• Duct Tape Billionaire: Campers design duct tape products they can market and sell to mock investors;

• Have a Blast: Children build high-tech Bubble Blasters and compete as a team in friendly air battles that use physics to boost their advantage;

• Mission Space Makers: Teams hatch eggs, sprout living plants and grow crystal trees, all while on a mission to locate and prepare a new planet for human habitation;

• Operation Keep Out: Campers learn to reverse engineer old machines and devices, and use their parts to create the ultimate Spy Gadget Alarm Box.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves more than 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,400 schools and districts across the nation.

Visit campinvention.org for additional information or to register.