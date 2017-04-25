Mankato quarry blast rocks city, feels like earthquake

Police said the blast was amplified by atmospheric conditions to create the equivalent of a magnitude-2.8 earthquake.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, although residents reported buildings moving -- even the rock-solid 125-year-old Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with its 4-foot-thick outer walls..

“The company has suspended all blasts at this site until further notice,” the city’s statement read.

The company operating the quarry told the Mankato Free Press that in using explosives to loosen the sand, which is sold to the fracking industry, some energy from the blast moves upward. Typically, that energy dissipates into the atmosphere. On Tuesday, the barometric pressure or low-hanging clouds may have bounced that energy downward, the company said..