Passenger car loses control on slushy highway; injures 2

The vehicle landed on its roof. The initial police scanner reports called for assistance with extrication to get the occupants out of the vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Kumar K. Tamma of New Brighton was traveling south on Highway 371 when the crash occurred. Tamma and his passenger Padma V. Tamma, 54, New Brighton, were transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries. Both subjects were wearing their seat belts.

The Baxter Police Department assisted the state patrol at the crash reported at 9:38 a.m. Central and northern Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. today.

"A surge of warm and humid air aloft from the south will combine with cold surface air coming from Canada," the weather service reported. "This combination will continue to result in a wintry mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow for much of northeast Minnesota and parts of northwest Wisconsin.

"Portions of the Minnesota Arrowhead continue to face an ice storm and could accumulate as much as three quarters of an inch of icing from freezing rain. ... Small accumulations of snow and ice are expected on untreated roads and sidewalks."

The weather service warned anyone with travel plans should be prepared for slippery roads and reduced visibility.

"Slow down when driving and allow for extra stopping distance because you may lose control of

your vehicle if you try to slow down or stop quickly."