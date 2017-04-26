Victor Omoruyi, 40, has been charged with knowingly transporting individuals who entered the United States illegally. If convicted, Omoruyi could face up to five years in federal prison and be subject to fines.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced human smuggling charges against 43-year-old Michelle Omoruyi of Regina, Sask., on April 19. Her husband, Victor Omoruyi, has been held in Grand Forks County Correctional Center after being arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on April 14.

Charging documents say Nigerian nationals allegedly paid the couple $2,000 per person to be smuggled into Canada where they sought asylum.

Victor Omoruyi was arrested near the Northgate, N.D., port of entry in Burke County on April 14 along with Success Okundia, 33, and Tosin Freeman-Osho, 44, both of whom have been charged with entering the U.S. illegally in federal court. Authorities believe Okundia and Freeman-Osho entered the U.S. on April 14, when they say Victor Omoruyi brought nine people to a field on the border and Michelle Omoruyi picked them up upon entering Canada.

Canadian charges against Michelle Omoruyi came after a four-month investigation by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team, a joint U.S.-Canadian operation, according to a press release by the RCMP.

Arrests

Victor Omoruyi entered the U.S. at the Portal, N.D., port of entry at 2 p.m. April 14, according to a criminal complaint. He was driving a white Ford Explorer registered to Michelle Omoruyi and told officers at the border he planned to shop in Minot and return the next day.

He had been flagged by law enforcement has a human smuggler believed to have transported people from Minot to the Canadian border who then entered Canada illegally.

The Border Patrol placed a surveillance team on him to see if he attempted to smuggle people into Canada, court documents state.

Agents followed Victor Omoruyi into Minot, where he drove to a Comfort Inn. Eventually, five adults and four children entered his vehicle. The group headed to the border.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office observed the vehicle near the border about 2.5 miles west of the Northgate port of entry. Deputies say the saw the passengers exit the vehicle and walk toward Canada, where a vehicle was waiting for them.

Deputies continued to follow Omoruyi, who drove to a grain elevator near Northgate where he met a white sedan.

Border Patrol agents later pulled over Omoruyi, who had two passengers in his vehicle, Okundia and Freeman-Osho.

Okundia "immediately stated that he was from Africa and was dropped off in a field," according to the complaint. Agents did not find a record of a legal entry for Okundia or Freeman-Osho.

In an interview with agents, Omoruyi admitted both passengers in his car were coming from Canada, but denied transporting people from Minot to the border.

Freeman-Osho told agents she was driven to the border from Regina by a white woman with short hair, and that she and Okundia were picked up by Victor Omoruyi.

Victor Omoruyi asked to speak to his wife, Michelle Omoruyi. Border Patrol agents learned Michelle Omoruyi had been arrested by the RCMP after picking up the nine individuals who crossed into Canada.

Okundia and Freeman-Osho were both ordered to be detained before their next hearing, which has yet to be set.

Victor Omoruyi's initial hearing in federal court has yet to be scheduled. Documents state he has has made several legal entries into the U.S. since May 2012. He was once refused admittance to the U.S. in February 2015 because of an expired passport.

Michelle Omoruyi will appear in court in Canada on May 15 where she faces one count of human smuggling and one count of conspiracy to commit human smuggling.