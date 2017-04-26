U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon has set a May 22 confirmation hearing to approve the deal, saying the proposal was "welcome news" but acknowledging it "still has many moving parts" and that "not all parties are on board."

Chippewa and its London-based partner GFG Alliance submitted the only formal bid for the former Essar project that has sat half-built but idle since late 2015. Other expected bidders, including Cliffs Natural Resources, didn't show up for the morning auction held in the Wilmington, Del., federal courthouse.

Craig Averch, attorney for the debtors in possession who has been shepherding the case toward an agreement, called the settlement proposal "good news" that has taken months to develop, but which has "changed the dynamic" of the massive bankruptcy case.

"I feel like an inchworm that has just run a 100-yard dash," Averch said.

"And I feel like the guy timing you," Shannon chimed in.

Pressure is now on creditors to agree to the deal as the last and only hope to see the Nashwauk project finished and to get something back for the money they have already invested. If the Chippewa bid somehow fails, it's likely the project would fall into Chapter 7 liquidation, a fire sale for what steel stands the site.

The state of Minnesota, which owns the mineral rights to about one-third of the proposed mine, also becomes a major player, with pressure now on Gov. Mark Dayton to support the deal that appears to meet all the requirements he's laid out — especially now that Dayton's favored player for the mineral rights, Cliffs, has backed out.

Judge Shannon will decide if the Chippewa deal is the best option, even if holdouts remain.

The Nashwauk project has been in the works for more than a decade, once heralded as the focal point of renewed mining on the western Mesabi Iron Range. But India-based Essar walked away from the project, Minnesota's first all-new taconite operation in 40 years, after spending $1.8 billion but running out of cash without finishing it. Essar filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy last July, owing more than $1 billion to creditors that range from giant global banks to small Iron Range contractors.

Another, unresolved lawsuit claims Essar officials squandered the money and used it for other projects, a claim they have denied.

Clarke is the Roanoke, Va., entrepreneur who brought Magnetation out of bankruptcy earlier this year. The Chippewa bid proposes merging the former Magnetation operations, now known as ERP Iron Ore, and the former Essar project, now known as Mesabi Metallics, as one entity.

Clark submitted the winning bid earlier this week that includes financial backing from London-based steel and energy giant GFG Alliance. The proposal calls for newly formed Chippewa to pay Essar's creditors $250 million, promises to pay back local vendors and contractors still owed money by Essar, and promises to repay the state $65 million owed by Essar for failed economic development benchmarks at the Nashwauk project.

Clarke also vows to add a major new element to the project — an iron plant that would turn taconite concentrate produced at the site into hot briquette iron. That iron would be used in electric arc mini-mill steel mills, the first-ever push into that growing steelmaking market for Minnesota taconite iron ore.

GFG Alliance is a consortium between steelmaker Liberty House and the Simec Group that has developed into a multi-billion dollar metals, mining and energy conglomerate that recently purchased a North Carolina steel mill. GFG is controlled by India-born steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta.

"We are very pleased to team up with our partners in the Chippewa Capital Partners consortium to put forward this exciting proposal. We see this as a time of renewed opportunity for growth of American industry, and we have the breadth and depth of skill and experience to capitalise on that opportunity," Gupta, executive chairman of GFG Alliance, said in a statement.

It appears GFG and Chippewa will each control half interest in the Nashwauk project. If the deal is approved by the court in May, Clarke hopes to close on the Essar deal by mid-summer, saying it would take at least three years to complete the iron-producing facility. The iron plant also would add dozens of jobs to the 350 workers needed at the new Nashwauk mine and processing center.

Mesabi Metallics estimated it will cost another $800 million to finish the mine and taconite processing and pelletizing plant. Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves last week estimated that a hot briquette iron plant at the site would cost about $700 million.