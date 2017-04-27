CLC instructor recognized for online classes
Central Lakes College health care administration specialist instructor Susan Bremer was honored Friday at the Brightspace Minnesota Connection conference at Normandale Community College.
Bremer received an award for her work in pioneering CLC's live online classes. In addition to pioneering the initiative, she has also shared her expertise with her colleagues. Students in her health care administrative specialist program have benefited from her willingness to pilot new technology.
