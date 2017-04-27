Minnesota's top judge speaks on the justice system

Gildea appeared at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College as part of a forum sponsored by the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government.

The judicial branch operates on $325 million, or about 1.5 percent of the state's general fund, Gildea said. That pays for 317 judges and 2,500 court staff, who process the 1.3 million cases filed in the state's courts annually.

"Not a bad return on investment for 1.5 cents of your state tax dollar," Gildea said.

The courts: another way Minnesota is the best

One of the most important ways Minnesota's court system was outstanding, Gildea said, was the effort it put into making itself accessible to self-represented litigants, or people who argue their own cases without a lawyer. In 2016, 80 percent of civil cases heard in Minnesota involved at least one self-represented litigant, Gildea said—and the trend is growing.

There's a statewide self-help system that gives online, phone and email assistance, responding to thousands of communications from people who need help with the law and the courts.

Some of the metro counties also have physical help centers where people can talk with a staff attorney for advice.

In addition, each courthouse in Minnesota has a self-help station that includes a phone and a computer that people can use free of charge.

Gildea's second piece of evidence that Minnesota is the best was the state's treatment courts, designed for non-violent offenders of drug- and alcohol-related crimes, or whose mental health issues were a factor in their arrest. The idea is to break the cycle of addiction and prison recidivism by strict monitoring of the offenders outside of the conventional incarceration system. More than 70 percent of Minnesota counties have some version of a treatment court.

"These courts reduce repeat offenses, save taxpayer money, and provide better outcomes for offenders struggling with addiction," Gildea said.

She highlighted Crow Wing County as an early practitioner of the treatment court movement, having created its drug court in 2006 and DWI court in 2008.

"There are really outstanding programs, and it's been great to see northern Minnesota taking a leadership role in this area," Gildea said.

She also wanted to show off the state's movement to online court business and away from the snail's pace paper system. In years past, if somebody wanted to see a court document about a case, it would be necessary to drive across the state. Cops would need to physically deliver speeding tickets over to the courthouse. All of that has gone the way of the dodo, she said.

"I've called it the biggest transformation in the 150 year history of Minnesota's courts," Gildea said.

She also pointed out the Minnesota judicial branch's effort to engage the public by travelling and meeting them. For example, the state supreme court has a system where they try a live case before students at their school.

Justice seeks money

All of those innovations weren't accidents, Gildea said—they were part of Minnesota's character as a state. Some states' court systems are underfunded to the point of dysfunction, she said. Minnesota's own system was heading down that dark path a decade ago, she said.

"Our state's justice system was in serious jeopardy," she said. "Budget cuts were driving up case backlogs, and lowering the availability of public defenders and legal aid lawyers."

But a grassroots coalition of citizens, judges and other officials leapt into action, and things have since gotten better, she said. In time, additional spending was invested into public defenders and legal aid lawyers (the civil law equivalent of a public defender).

Gildea noted Minnesota's lawmakers were in the negotiation process to craft a new budget for the judicial branch, and the rest of state government. She encouraged the talk's attendees to contact their legislators to tell them to support the judicial branch's budget request.

That request is for $51.436 million in additional funding, the bulk of which would go to additional judge and staff compensation, including health benefits. The funding surge is intended to make Minnesota judgeships competitive with other states as the field faces an impending retirement wave, the request said. Additional money would also go toward treatment courts, beefing up cybersecurity, and court interpreters.

Interviewed after the event, Gildea said the Minnesota House and Senate's proposed state budgets do not adequately fund the judicial branch.

"I met with the Majority Leader just this week to reiterate again the concerns that I have with the absence of funding to the judiciary," she said.

Gov. Mark Dayton's budget proposal funds the judiciary's request, Gildea noted. Asked whether she worried advocating for more funding would cast a partisan light, she said funding for the judicial branch has traditionally been bipartisan. She added that the court system serves everyone—Democrats, Republicans, and those in between.

"That's my message to the other branches (of the Legislature)," she said.

Gildea grew up in the tiny town of Plummer, Minn., and attained an undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota, Morris before receiving her law degree from Georgetown. She was appointed as chief justice in 2010, and she was elected to retain her post in 2012. Her term expires in January of 2019.