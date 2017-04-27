Dog shooting may result in criminal charges
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a yellow Labrador was shot Sunday afternoon on the 2100 block of 76th Street Southeast, located in-between Pequot Lakes and Lake Shore.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said possible criminal charges may be referred to the Cass County Attorney's Office in connection with the dog shooting, where deputies were dispatched at 2:28 p.m. to the rural Pequot Lakes address.
Burch could not comment on the case as it is an open investigation.