St. Mathias Community Park open house Saturday

Strollers, wagons, electric scooters or wheelchairs are welcome. No bikes, roller blades or horses on trail during the open house.

The park includes a playground, picnic areas, baseball and soccer fields and disc golf. The park is located across from the St. Mathias Catholic Church. There is no cost to visit the park.

The trail project was funded in part by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources trails grant and through the cooperation of St. Mathias Park and Recreation, St. Mathias Township and the state of Minnesota. Robert Morgan, land resources coordinator for St. Mathias Park and Recreation, said the process to secure funding for and construct the trail has taken about six years.

Part of the challenge of designing the trail was making it handicap accessible, Morgan said. There's an elevation drop of about 60 feet from the parking lot to the Nokasippi River, he said, so it took some work to design a trail that ascends and descends gradually. The kiosk at the trailhead features brochures explaining natural, Native American and European settler history of the area.

St Mathias Park and Recreation Inc. is a nonprofit, member-based organization that owns and operates St. Mathias Community Park. It is not a government financed entity; operating funds are generated through memberships, charitable gaming, auctions, and rental of buildings for events.

The park is unique in St. Mathias Township because of the plethora of old, large trees in the park, Morgan said. When the township was first settled, many farmers cleared the trees from their land, he said, but the farmer who bought the parcel the park now sits on kept the trees there. Today, massive pine and oak trees cover about 100 of the park's 120 acres.

"Many of them I cannot reach around," Morgan said.