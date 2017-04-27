Search
    Death of 3-year-old Hubbard County girl under investigation

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:03 a.m.

    PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — The death of a 3-year-old Park Rapids girl last week is under investigation.

    Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes did not release the name of the child or any other information related to the death.

    County Attorney Jonathan Frieden said he could only confirm that a 3-year-old child from Hubbard County died on April 20, and state law requires authorities to investigate the matter.

    A check of the incidents report from Hubbard County did not show a call for service related to the matter of an injured child who was reportedly brought to the emergency room in Park Rapids sometime over Easter weekend, then transported to a Fargo hospital.

    An obituary published in the Park Rapids Enterprise this week listed the death of Willow Skye Forsberg, 3, of Park Rapids, who died “tragically and unexpectedly” on Thursday, April 20.

    There have been no arrests and no charges filed in connection to the child’s death.

