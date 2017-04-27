Shawn Russell Museus, 32, of St. Paul pleaded guilty Monday in Ramsey County District Court to one count of first-degree criminal damage to property stemming from the Feb. 27 outburst, according to court records.

Museus was set off after a store employee refused to let him return a $400 level without a receipt.

When his return was denied, he got into his vehicle and drove with another man to an area in the store’s parking lot where several Menards rental trucks were stored, according to the criminal complaint.

Then he climbed out holding a large knife and proceeded to slash six tires on two trucks. He also damaged two windows.

Damage was estimated at $2,400.