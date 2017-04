Central Lakes Thunder finishes second

The Central Lakes Thunder finished second at the Spring Lake Park Tournament defeating Eden Prairie and Bemidji and losing to a Minneapolis team in the final. Front row: Elisa Flaws (left), Pequot Lakes; Carly Chaney, Pequot Lakes; Kris Biniek, Upsala, Claire Dahl, Pine River-Backus. Back: Coach Melissa Chaney, Pequot Lakes; Autumn Schoenrock, Royalton; Madison Schmitz, Verndale; Greta Hillukka, Menahga; Sydnie Wgeishofski, Pequot Lakes; Blair Tschida, Royalton; coach Liz Dahl, Pine River-Backus.