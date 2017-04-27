"It costs us, but we do it because it's right," Neil said of setting land aside for environmental reasons.

The Johnson family has farmed in the area since the late 1800s, and the brothers hope to pass it on to the next generation. But they fear a law meant to protect water could prevent them from using their own land.

Proponents of a buffer law signed into law in 2015 have said Minnesota's water sources face a dire environmental threat and need protection. But like many farmers in northwest Minnesota, the Johnsons feel the law violates their property rights, calling it a costly land grab.

As legislators debate changes to the law, representatives from eight counties in northwest Minnesota met Thursday, April 27, in Thief River Falls to discuss options.

"We have to listen to our constituents, and they feel this is wrong," Marshall County Commissioner Rolland Miller said. "How can we justify implementing and enforcing a law that ends up being at least a partial taking of their land?"

'Crisis situation'

The controversial law has caused debate in the Minnesota Legislature in the leadup to its Nov. 1 deadline when farmers must create buffer strips with vegetation that cannot be harvested as crop along public water. The size of the strips ranges from a minimum of 16.5 feet to an average of 50 feet, depending on the waterway and findings by watershed district staff. The second deadline of bringing public ditches into compliance is Nov. 1, 2018.

The law signed by Gov. Mark Dayton was in response to what he called a "crisis situation" regarding erosion and the pollution of water. He cited studies that found only three of 93 rivers, lakes and streams in southwestern Minnesota could support aquatic life. The state has set a goal of improving water conditions by 2025, but residents need to act now, Dayton said.

"I didn't create this problem or, in some areas, this crisis, but it would be irresponsible not to face up to it," he told the Grand Forks Herald, adding he urges farmers to be part of the solution. "If someone is not part of the solution, they are part of the problem."

About 74 percent of Minnesota's counties are 60 to 100 percent compliant with the law, according to preliminary studies released in March. Polk, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Beltrami, Clearwater and Red Lake counties fall into that category, though Marshall and Pennington counties are two of four counties that are less than 40 percent compliant. Kittson County is about 54 percent compliant.

Those three counties have passed resolutions opposing the law. Miller said the issue has come up often in meetings.

He warned against treating the Red River Valley like other parts of Minnesota, stating geography and soils vary greatly.

"There might be some benefit in specific areas," he said. "It's not a one-size-fits-all problem."

Losing land

The Johnson brothers feel the science behind the law is flawed, pointing to several studies, including one by Don Flaten of the University of Manitoba, saying buffer zones in the Red River Valley could harm rivers.

There are programs to help pay for the installation of buffer strips, but the Johnsons believe the cost of maintaining buffer zones will fall on the farmers. That will increase their overhead, and they will have to pay taxes on land they can't use, the Johnson argued.

"The problem with this law is the illegal taking of property without just compensation," Neil said, citing the Fifth and 14th amendments. "Their backup is, 'We're not taking your property. We're just preventing you from using it.' ... If we don't get to use it, what's the point in having it?"

Loren Zutz, a Warren farmer, has been sued by the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District. He said the district elected to put a buffer strip along his land using a separate law from the most recent buffer strip law. He said he had the Marshall County Sheriff's Office remove water district staff when they tried to mark his land for a buffer strip in 2015.

He and the Marshall County attorney argued the district didn't have an easement. The Sheriff's Office, County Attorney's Office and Zutz were named in the suit, and after multiple judges recused themselves from the case, Judge Erik Askergaard ruled in Crow Wing County District Court in the water district's favor.

"For calling to do this right, I got sued," Zutz said.

He said most farmers like him and the Johnsons are the last people who want to destroy their land, but he feels harassed by the government, adding he fears the buffer law could force more farmers to give up their land.

"We're going to have pieces ... of land we won't be able to farm," he said.

'We have enemies'

Legislators have discussed passing legislation to push the deadline back, which could be beneficial for those who need more time to process applications to apply for funding to plant buffer strips, said Warren Forno, executive director of the Minnesota Agricultural Water Resource Center.

"The other thing it would do is eliminate some confusion," he said of the deadlines. "Some farmers are confused about which deadlines they fall under."

Dayton said he has compromised enough on the law, saying he has listened to farmers and withdrew language that requires private ditches to be regulated. He noted the law doesn't just cover farmers but other industries as well.

He commended farmers since most take care of their land, but he said everyone has to do their part.

"This is all about working with each individual farmer or landowner to see what works, but it provides the kind of protection for our water," Dayton said.