Arbor Day: Celebrating the benefits of trees

The trees that homeowners and communities plant will provide additional health benefits such as a lower level of stressful noises, cooler air temperatures in the summer and increased shade that reduces heat stroke and exposure to ultraviolet rays.

Planting trees too deeply and planting pot-bound trees are common mistakes that lead to unhealthy and unstable trees. Planting trees correctly allows them to grow strong.

Visit mndnr.gov/arbormonth to learn more tree health benefits and how to participate in the #31DaysOfTrees challenge during Arbor Month.

The Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Arbor Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. to noon today, April 28, at Lum Park with educational stations to teach the importance of trees.