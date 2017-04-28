Arbor Day: Celebrating the benefits of trees
Minnesota celebrates Arbor Day on the last Friday in April and Arbor Month during May.
This year's Arbor Month celebrates the human health benefits of trees. Trees keep the air clean. Childhood asthma rates are lower in urban neighborhoods that have a higher density of trees.
The trees that homeowners and communities plant will provide additional health benefits such as a lower level of stressful noises, cooler air temperatures in the summer and increased shade that reduces heat stroke and exposure to ultraviolet rays.
Planting trees too deeply and planting pot-bound trees are common mistakes that lead to unhealthy and unstable trees. Planting trees correctly allows them to grow strong.
Visit mndnr.gov/arbormonth to learn more tree health benefits and how to participate in the #31DaysOfTrees challenge during Arbor Month.
The Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Arbor Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. to noon today, April 28, at Lum Park with educational stations to teach the importance of trees.