Aitkin roundabout project may cause traffic delay, MnDOT warns

Initially, Highway 169 near Red Oak Drive/Southgate Drive will be intermittently reduced to a single lane during daylight hours, Mondays through Fridays, as crews move materials and equipment into the area, a Minnesota Department of Transportation news release said. Flaggers will allow one-way alternating traffic through the daily work zones while lanes are closed.

Later in the project, Highway 169 near Red Oak Drive/Southgate Drive will be switched to temporary bypass lanes. Access to local businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Motorists navigating the Highway 169 work zone should expect changing conditions, watch for crews and equipment, and be prepared to slow down and stop if necessary, MnDOT said.

The new Highway 169 roundabout project in Aitkin will replace the existing Highway 169/Red Oak Drive/Southgate Drive intersection with a roundabout, install new overhead LED lighting, pedestrian crossings and trail connections, and replace underground utilities. When complete, the project will improve motorist and pedestrian safety, mobility and drainage in the area, the release said.