Klobuchar introduces veterans legislation

The Newborn Care Improvement Act would double the number of days veterans receive care for their newborns from seven to 14, a news release said.

Under the existing system, a veteran must find outside health care for her child within seven days of birth or the baby will not have health insurance. Research shows that factors like post-traumatic stress disorder and combat injuries mean many veterans face high-risk pregnancies.

"When our veterans sign up to serve, they often do so knowing they risk making the ultimate sacrifice," Klobuchar said. "As leaders, we have a duty to make sure we minimize the risks they confront at home and must do everything we can to make sure they have the resources they need to start a happy, healthy family."