Bountiful Bikes

The bikes are part of the Crow Wing Energized Kids Bike Fleet. The fleet, numbering 60 bikes, was purchased with grant money from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund. The grant is part of the Super Bowl host committee's 52 Weeks of Giving campaign. The campaign offers 52 weeks of charitable grants aimed at health and wellness of children in Minnesota communities as part of the year-long celebration leading to the Feb. 4, 2018, Super Bowl in the Twin Cities.

The host committee presented Crow Wing Energized, a community partnership effort aimed at promoting health and fitness, with a $50,000 grant. Those dollars purchased the Trek bikes, two specialized trailers to haul the bikes along with bike supplies, as well as a maintenance contract. Miscellaneous supplies like cone markers, chalk, bike safety demonstration supplies, coordinator training and hours for the coordinator to get the project up and running are included in the grant spending, right down to sanitizers for the helmets. Essentia Health donated the bike helmets.

Of the total funds, $23,000 went for the bikes themselves, or about $383 per bike, with a five-year service contract from Trek and Easy Riders Bicycle and Sportshop. The contract covers parts and supplies for basic repairs—like flat tires—in each trailer. With a focus on buying local, the bikes were purchased through Easy Riders in Brainerd, the two trailers came from PleasureLand RV Center in Baxter, and Digital Ink in Brainerd provided the specialized graphics for the trailers.

Crow Wing Energized is a public/private partnership with the Statewide Health Improvement Program with Crow Wing County and Essentia Health working together and taking the lead in an effort that involves partnerships throughout the lakes communities.

Crow Wing Energized is working with physical education teachers in the county's elementary schools. The organization reported the bikes will be part of a state-required bicycle curriculum for third- and fourth-grade students in the lakes area. When the students aren't using the bikes, they'll be used by community residents for recreation. Organizations that serve children may rent the bikes for $100 for a week.

Jessica Waytashek, Crow Wing Energized, said the rental fee will go toward maintaining the fleet, trailer maintenance, bike repairs and ongoing supplies.

"We want it to be sustainable," Waytashek said.

Waytashek said Crow Wing Energized used feedback from other bike fleet groups in making decisions on what type of bike to buy and found those who purchased less expensive bikes from discount retailers ended up scrapping those bikes after a year to go with a higher quality construction. Trek offers bike owners a lifetime warranty on the bike frame. Easy Riders, which has certified Trek technicians, is providing the service contract for the parts and will once a month do a torque and tune-up on the bikes. Brian Moon, Easy Riders' store overseer/service manager, said they want to ensure the program has a good product that is working well.

"A good bike is a safe bike," Moon said.

The program to teach children bike safety, as well as introduce them to a way to be active and stay fit, is a resource and asset for Crow Wing County, Moon said.

Kenn Shepherd, owner of Easy Riders, is active in the city of Brainerd's Walkable Bikeable City Committee. Last month, to announce the grant money and the bike fleet plan, Garfield Elementary School third-grade students were able to ride the bikes and receive bike safety lessons. For some of those children, Shepherd said it was the first time they were on a bicycle. He noted their excitement with the freedom of riding a bike.

"That's why I'm really behind it," Shepherd said.

Moon said there are benefits beyond the obvious ones of being active outdoors to help create a healthy community. He said children learn basic mechanics and how the bike operates, how to care for it and maintain it. Other lessons include the responsibility of using something that doesn't belong to them personally. And the safety piece with the Minnesota Bike Alliance pedestrian and bicycle safety curriculum called Walk! Bike! Fun! is designed for Minnesota schools to teach children age 5 to 13 traffic rules and regulations, hazards and handling skills to bike safely. Those skills will grow into knowledge the young people can take with them as they later become drivers, Moon said.

He said all those parts of the program provide good values and skills for the generation of the future.