Curious monkeys explore GoPro camera at zoo

18-year-old Eric and his granddaughter, 2-year-old Kiseki, are seen looking into and even licking the camera in the footage, which was shared on the zoo's Facebook page.

The GoPro was set up in the habitat as a form of enrichment for the monkeys for half an hour, Christian Dobosiewicz, the Communications Specialist at the zoo told Reuters.

The Buffalo Zoo currently hosts 6 Japanese macaques, one of the least concerned species in terms of threat of extinction as categorized by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature