Ag advisor offers his take on Trump and farmers

Trump has said, "I love my farmers" and that "Farming is tough. Farming is a tough way to make a living," said Ray Starling, special assistant to Trump for agriculture, trade and food assistance. Starling met Monday, April 24 with North American Agricultural Journalists during the group's annual convention in Washington.

And when Trump recently signed the National Ag Day proclamation, "The president's signature was about 3 inches high," Starling said.

"To me, those few tidbits are huge" and indicate that Trump is willing to "cheerlead" for farmers and that he understands farming is difficult, especially when ag commodity prices are poor, Starling said. "I think that's an accomplishment and I think that's something we can build on."

Starling noted that Trump was scheduled to meet with a group of farmers on April 25. He said the meeting would be highly unusual, if not unique, and is another indication of the importance Trump puts on agriculture.

Starling, whose serves on the National Economic Council, has strong ties to agriculture. He grew up on a North Carolina farm, earned a law degree and has taught agricultural and food law courses, among other things. Most recently, he served as chief of staff to Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Starling's position on the National Economic Council was vacant during most of the Obama administration, according to published reports.

"My role is to advocate for our sector," Starling said of new position.

He sees four primary areas in which he'll be involved:

• Agricultural trade. "That's been a big part of the conversation we've been involved in so far," Starling said. "Everyone understands that ag has got to be part of our trade solution."

• "Access to labor," which Starling called "a problem we must address." He emphasized that he is focusing on access to labor, not immigration.

• Regulatory reform.

• Investing in rural America and investing in rural infrastructure.

Public-sector spending on agricultural research has been stagnant, even declining when adjusted for inflation. That worries many in ag, who hope that could change under the Trump administration.

Starling, when asked how ag research fits into investing in rural infrastructure, said he fully understands the importance of ag research. He also said the Trump administration will focus on spending existing funding more effectively and looking for more ways to partner with the private sector.