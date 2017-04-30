Jon Hauser: Symbols of my life

A few days before Bill passed, my mother-in-law discovered that on April 1, the day before he got violently ill, he sat down and typed up a letter to his wife and kids. It was one of the most beautiful and heart-wrenching letters I have ever read. Bill has been my pastor, friend and mentor for 30 years. Here is part of his letter:

"On November 17, 1970, God changed my life forever! Up until the age of 31 my life was always about me and my sports god. We lived in a sports world, coaching and playing. I always worked hard to take care of the family but was so empty inside—nothing could help the emptiness.

"As I look back on life I made a lot of mistakes, some that hurt my family as well. I was always driven at whatever I did. Temper and anger followed me wherever I went and drove many people away! When I discovered life was not about me, God began to change all that when He began working on me from the inside. Danni and I began to live right through God and the church and some very good people that mentored us.

"We loved the church and the friendships that developed. I discovered that the purpose of my life was far greater than my personal fulfillment, my own piece of mind or happiness. I discovered the why about being placed on earth and it all begins with God. The Bible says "Obsession with self in all matters is a dead end; attention to God leads us out into the open, into a spacious free life." We were made by God for God. Until we understand that, life will never make sense. Everyone's life is driven by something! For many it's guilt, resentment, anger, fear, materialism, or need for approval. For me I finally found a purpose for living that was found in Jesus Christ.

"I discovered that I was not put on earth to be remembered but to prepare me for eternity. This is what I want to leave to all my children and that is to be prepared for eternity. You can't make it on the shirt-tails of your parents, Alex (ha). He used to always say he was safe because his dad was a preacher.

"I have made some good and bad decisions in my life, but I will just talk about the good. Christ first and always. Danni right at the top and then each of the kids. I have loved watching what each of your personalities represent and the gifts and talents God has given each of you. Looking forward to spending eternity with all of you. Love you all, Dad."

Bill's 15-year-old daughter, Ambrosia, made a sketch in remembrance of him. She drew a picture of a necklace with his and Danni's wedding rings and a cross. What symbols will represent your life?