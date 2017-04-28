Search
    North Dakota and Minnesota Bankruptcies

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:39 p.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

    North Dakota

    Tyler Kusterer, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Rebecca Carol Harvey, Mandan, Chapter 7

    Bridgett Anne and Jared James Lapp, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Rhea and Fred DeCoteau, Rolla, Chapter 7

    Austin Todd Amborn, Wahpeton, Chapter 7

    Steven J. Nush, Minot, Chapter 7

    Sharleen M. Knuth, Minot, Chapter 7

    Adam R. Schubert, Hankinson, Chapter 13

    Rodney Pierson, Buxton, Chapter 7

    Randy A. Rambow, Valley City, Chapter 7

    Richard A. Reiger, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Dana M and Tyler G Nitschke, Devils Lake, Chapter 7

    Roger and Darlene A Wood, Williston, Chapter 13

    Joshua Roger and Janice Luisa Weaver, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

    Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    David W Patrick, Moorhead, Chapter 7

    Mikel Paul and Tanya Renee Kunza, Moorhead, Chapter 7

    Jennifer Penaranda Larion, Alexandria, Chapter 7

    Richard Stephen Weech, Park Rapids, Chapter 7

    Brian B. Brandt, Richville, Chapter 7

