Minnesota man survives crash but is fatally hit trying to cross interstate afterward
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A 31-year-old Sartell man lost control of his pickup on Interstate 494 and rolled into the ditch early Friday morning in Minnetonka. He survived that crash but then died minutes later when he was hit by a car while walking across the interstate.
Jeremy Larson died when he was struck about 1:15 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Larson was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of I-494 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala driven by Clarence Wright, 51, of Maple Grove, Minn., that caused fatal injuries.
Wright was transported to North Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.