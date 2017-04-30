"What we start to realize is how important (language) is," said Amber Flynn, coordinator of sexual respect and violence prevention with the University of North Dakota. "It's easy to place blame on a survivor to take it away from the perpetrator."

Many have condemned Whalen's defense. Others have thrown support behind him. Many ask the question: How do we properly approach conversations about these topics while respecting the involved parties?

How we talk about these cases is what society needs to analyze and work on, said Laura Frisch, advocacy and empowerment director of the Community Violence Intervention Center in Grand Forks.

"Having the discussions and bringing these things to light is beneficial as a whole to society because there was a time we didn't talk about sexual assault at all," she said.

Rape culture

The U.S. has a history of policing sexuality and stereotyping, so it's no surprise victim-blaming spreads throughout the community, Frisch said.

"I would say it happens a lot," she said. "This case was high-profile, so it gets a lot of people talking."

Trivialization of sexual assault makes it easy to push the blame onto the victim, she said, adding victim-blaming shows a misunderstanding of the situation.

"It's not about a relationship," Frisch said. "It's abuse. It's power and control."

The shock value of a beloved figure, like a teacher or coach, plays a role, with people rationalizing the defendant's actions, Flynn said.

"So then you have this conversation surrounding what people have in their minds about societal beliefs related to sexual assault," she said. "When you have someone in a position of power or authority, it is harder for a victim to back away."

People need to encourage victims to come forward instead of using language that may deter them, Frisch added.

"We would never accept that a victim of a robbery was at fault because they owned numerous large-screen TVs and expensive electronics, therefore the person who committed robbery deserves a lighter sentence because the temptation to rob the victim was simply too much to resist," she said.

Legal language

Burleigh County (N.D.) State's Attorney Julie Lawyer has been prosecuting cases for about 18 years, and she has heard the defense use arguments similar to Hoy's during sexual assault cases, whether it be formally or behind closed doors.

"We usually get that in cases where we charge corruption of a minor where we have the 15- to 17-year-old victim and it is not forced," she said.

A Class C felony charge of corruption or solicitation of a minor, like the one Whalen faced, covers defendants over the age of 22 who have sex with a minor who is at least 15 years old.

Hoy called the victim a "sexually experienced 17-year-old," suggesting she pursued Whalen and that he had no protections against her.

The Forum News Service does not name victims of sex crimes unless they make their names public.

The language could have been better, said Steven Morrison, a criminal defense attorney and UND Law School professor who teaches criminal law. However, Morrison said Hoy legally was allowed to use the defense, adding the defense must scrutinize the accuser and make sure a defendant's rights are protected.

"If the record indicated, if the evidence indicated that the victim did indeed facilitate the commission of this crime, then North Dakota has determined the defendant is less culpable than if she didn't," Morrison said. "I think it is perfectly legitimate and ethical for Whalen's attorney to bring it up.

"A victim who is a willing participant is different from a victim who is an unwilling participant."

Lawyer agreed that Hoy, who did not respond to a message seeking comment, was legally allowed to bring up the defense during sentencing, but she cautioned people from buying into that argument, saying children do not have fully developed brains and cannot fully comprehend what sexual relationships mean.

"When I hear that, it makes me ill," she said. "When we are talking about 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds and I hear people say they knew what they were doing ... they can't really appreciate the consequences of their decisions."

It's different for adults, she said.

"He is a fully developed grown man," she said. "When you say the adult, male or female, should need protection from a child, that is ludicrous and disgusting in my opinion."

Conversations

The public reacts to news stories, Frisch said, and though it can bring up conversations that need to happen, talking about the cases can be a "double-edged sword" since it can spawn gossip, she said.

Flynn noted news outlets present articles with the facts, but there also are bloggers and columnists who comment on the cases. The public doesn't necessarily know opinion pieces are different from news articles, which can send conflicting messages and confuse the audience.

It's also easy to hide behind social media, said Nikki Berg Burin, a UND assistant professor in history and women and gender studies.

"With everything else, social media distorts and polarizes," she said. "I'm not sure ... social media is the best medium to have these conversations.

Berg Burin said people need to have conversations about what consent means and less on the character of the victim. Though it is disheartening to hear victim-blaming comments, the conversations have improved, she said. People are willing to stand up against those comments, where in the past they may have been more likely to blame the victim, she added.

"We need to create a culture where victims are able to come forward and believe they are going to be trusted or listened to." she said. "Unfortunately, we still have to have these conversations" about not victim-blaming.

For help

If you are a sexual assault victim or know someone who needs help, call the CVIC crisis line at (866) 746-8900 or go to civiconline.org.