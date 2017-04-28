Search
    Teen girls wanted after man’s stabbing in northern Minnesota

    By Barry Amundson Today at 8:29 p.m.
    HINCKLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two 17-year-old girls who allegedly were involved in stabbing a man on Wednesday in Hinckley.

    The Pine County sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported Friday that they are trying to locate Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed and Tayah Valorios Thomas.

    The two girls fled after allegedly “stabbing a male resulting in life-threatening injuries. Their direction of travel and mode of transportation are unknown,” the sheriff’s office said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 911.

