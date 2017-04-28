The Pine County sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported Friday that they are trying to locate Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed and Tayah Valorios Thomas.

The two girls fled after allegedly “stabbing a male resulting in life-threatening injuries. Their direction of travel and mode of transportation are unknown,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 911.