The fentanyl police suspect killed 19-year-old Alexander Hirn is so dangerous, it took a crew of firefighters wearing hazardous material suits to clean up the fentanyl spilled in the home where Hirn died.

About 5:20 p.m. Thursday, April 27, police were dispatched to the apartment where they found two unresponsive males, Interim Police Chief Jerry Boyer said Friday, April 28, at a news conference at City Hall.

Hirn, of West Fargo, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders were unable to revive him using CPR and Narcan, a drug that fights the effects of opioid overdoses, Boyer said.

"It appears at this time that fentanyl was the cause of the death," Boyer said. "This is a horrible loss for our entire community."

The other unresponsive person, who Boyer declined to identify by name or age, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition was unknown, Boyer said Friday afternoon.

A friend of at least one of two males called 911, and police responded within minutes, Boyer said. He declined to provide further information on the incident, saying it remains under investigation.

Dr. John Baird, health officer for Fargo-Cass Public Health, said the Cass County coroner's office recorded 30 overdose deaths in 2016. While not all of those deaths involved people from the Fargo-Moorhead area, "at least 19 opioid overdoses" occurred in the metro area.

Baird said fentanyl is a dangerous drug about 100 times more powerful than morphine, and it is difficult to determine correct dosages.

Because fentanyl was involved, West Fargo firefighters were called about 7:05 p.m. to decontaminate the scene.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said an unknown quantity of fentanyl had been mixed with a liquid and then was spilled. Fuller said it was unknown whether Hirn and the other men were exposed to the drug as a result of the spill, or if they had intentionally ingested it first.

Fuller said "a large area" of a mattress, clothing and carpeting was saturated with the liquid mixture. Because some forms of Fentanyl are powerful enough to kill a human with a dose as small as 3 milligrams, three firefighters wore Level B hazardous materials suits, with respirators and portable oxygen tanks, to clean the scene.

The mattress, clothing and carpeting then were triple-bagged and sealed with chemical tape and taken to the Fargo landfill where it was buried in coordination with the North Dakota Department of Health, he said.

The material removed from the home "is no longer a threat," Fuller said.

The firefighters that had been in the apartment were then decontaminated with a solution of Simple Green, bleach and water, and their hazmat suits were discarded, Fuller said.

Baird said opioids are highly addictive and the withdrawal symptoms are severe.

"It's not so much that they're trying to get high," Baird said of addicts, but that they're just trying to avoid going into withdrawal. "It takes over their lives."

Because opioids suppress breathing, Baird said victims often need both CPR and Narcan. Survival of an overdose is not guaranteed by the use of Narcan, and speedy aid to a stricken person is vital, Baird said.

Ruth Roman, the director of Fargo-Cass Public Health, urged families and friends to persevere in trying to get loved ones who are addicted to opioids into treatment.

"Addiction is treatable," Roman said.

North Dakota has a Good Samaritan law that grants criminal immunity to drug users who call authorities to report an overdose. Boyer urged those who witness an overdose to call 911 and remain on the scene to answer the questions of first responders, so proper treatment can be quickly administered.

"We will respond. We will help you," Boyer said.

An overdose "is a life or death emergency ... If you know someone has a problem," get help, Boyer said.