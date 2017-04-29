Harry Potter Night at Pine Grove Zoo

The event costs $7 per person. Visitors will be sorted into one of four Hogwarts houses and each guest will help their house win the house cup.

See what fantastic beasts the animals at the zoo transfigure into for the evening while they enjoy their Harry Potter enrichment. Guests will create their own wand along with enjoying additional wizarding world themed activities, organizers reported. Guests who dress in Harry Potter-themed attire during the event will receive "house points." Each person from the winning house, with the most points, will receive one free admission pass to Pine Grove Zoo.

Pine Grove Zoo's mission is to promote environmental conservation and aid in the creation of a superior zoological park through fundraising and educational activities. The zoo encourages guests to explore, encounter and rediscover the wonders of the wild.

For more information about Harry Potter Night or questions about Minnesota's second oldest zoo, contact Pine Grove Zoo at 320-616-5595.