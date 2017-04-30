Search
    Tornado siren testing in Sobieski

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 3:10 a.m.

    SOBIESKI—The Morrison County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management will test the tornado siren in Sobieski at 4 p.m. Monday.

    Officials want the public to know this will be a test to ensure the siren is working properly.

    If the sirens would sound off for a real event, the public should take the following precautions for safety:

    • Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

    • Avoid windows. If a subject is outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, they should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.

