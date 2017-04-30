First listening session on ISD181 school plan is Monday

The comprehensive long-range facilities plan includes recommended changes for all 12 buildings in the district. Now, the district is soliciting community input on these recommendations to further shape and define strengths and needs, and to address the community's suggestions in the best, most efficient way possible.

The public is invited to attend any and all of the following listening sessions. Child care for school age children will be provided:

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 1, Riverside Elementary School,

• 6:30-8 p.m. May 2, Harrison Elementary School,

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 4, Nisswa Elementary School,

• 4-5:30 p.m. May 9, Washington Educational Services Building,

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 11, Lowell Elementary School,

• 5:30-7 p.m. May 18, Baxter Elementary School,

• 7-8:30 p.m. May 23, Brainerd High School,

• 6-7:30 p.m. May 24, Forestview Middle School.

Visit www.blueprint181.org for more information. Residents may also email blueprint181@isd181.org or call at 218-454-6900.