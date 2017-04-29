Maintenance crews to work on highways, county roads

County maintenance crews will continue crack-sealing operations on County State Aid Highway 30 from Highway 32 to State Highway 6 in Rabbit Lake and Wolford townships. Crews will also begin crack sealing Highway 9 and Highway 44 in Long Lake and Daggett townships.

County work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through the work area.

Spring roadway sweeping will continue throughout the week on county roads in the Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Gull Dam Road area. Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving sweeping equipment. Expect dusty conditions and the possibility of limited visibility around the sweepers.

Spring load limit restrictions end on all county roads except on county roads 105 and 141, Highway 36 (east of Highway 6 - Aitkin County line), County Road 106, Spruce Grove and Burgstaler Road.

County crews will begin removing load limit signs Monday morning.

County Highway snowplows are ready and on standby if, Monday's forecasted snow and rain creates any road issues.

All maintenance work is weather sensitive and is subject to delay or change.

For further Information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, contact the Highway Department at 218-824-1110 or visit Crow Wing County website at " target="_blank">www.crowwing.us.