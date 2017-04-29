Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

9 a.m. Friday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

7 p.m. May 8, Fair Board, Land Services Building, Oak Meeting Room

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday

Brainerd City Hall

Council chambers

1. Call to order — 7:30 p.m.

2. Roll call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion (Roll Call)

A. Approval of the Minutes

1. Regular meeting held on April 17, 2017

2. Riverfront Workshop held on April 24, 2017

B. Approval of Licenses

1. Contractor's Licenses — 1 - New and 4 — Renewals

C. Department Activity Reports

1. City Administrator

2. Fire Chief

3. Park Director

D. VFW Request to hold "Poppy Day" on May 21, 2017 throughout the City of Brainerd

6. Presentations:

A. Camp Ripley Annual Update — Colonel St. Sauver

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel and Finance Committee Report

1. Approval of Bills & Payments to Contractors

Contractor IMP # Project Amount Total Retained

S.E.H. 14-15 Airport Util Ext thru 3/31/17 $11,848.64 $0

2. Land Donation near Rotary Park

3. Deferred Assessment for Pay Year 2018

4. Capital Equipment Fund Review

B. Safety and Public Works Committee Report

1. Improvements 15-12 and 16-10 — Resolution Receiving Reports and Setting Public Hearing

2. Improvement 17-02 — Chip Seal Bids

3. 1898 Laurel Street Bridge Railing Request from Carl Faust

4. Snow Plowing Parking Restrictions

5. Petition for Vacation in Doran's Addition to the City of Brainerd — Set Public Hearing

6. Dellwood Drive Chip Sealing Cost Share — City of Baxter

7. Event/Street Closure Application — Eagles Fourth of July Street Dance

8. Event/Street Closure Application — Memorial Day Parade

9. Authorization to Dispose of Excess Equipment

10. Stop Sign Request — N. Ninth Street and Juniper Street

11. Brainerd History Week Request — Use Downtown Street Signs and Light Poles to Display History Photos

8. Unfinished Business

A. Paperless Packets and Council Devices

B. Call for Applicants — Informational:

Mayor Recommended: (all terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Cable TV Advisory Committee — 1 term (Expire 2019)

Charter Commission — 1 term (Expire 2020)

Transportation Advisory Committee — 1 terms (Expire 2018)

9. New Business

A. Update Report from the Fire Department

B. Consideration of Request for Three Bridges Trail Grant

C. Resolution to Support Regulatory Reform Legislation

10. Public Forum: Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council — Time limits may be imposed.

11. Staff Reports (Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

12. Council Member Reports

13. Committee Resignations — Accept with Regret

A. Robert Turner, Planning Commission

14. Adjourn — To workshop on recruitment & retention to be held May 8, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Police Department Training Room

Note: Personnel and Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Safety and Public Works Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m.

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday

Baxter City Hall

13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will conduct a work session 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Baxter City Hall for the purpose of discussing LCCMR Grant for the MOP area.

1. Call meeting to order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Guest Presentation:

A. Colonel Scott A. St. Sauver, U.S. Army Garrison Commander

B. Kathryn Sundquist, 2017 National Walk to Cure Arthritis Young Adult Honoree

5. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for

consideration.

6. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council minutes from April 18, 2017

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from April 18, 2017

C. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

D. Approve Resolution 2017-039 Authorizing Submittal of the LCCMR, Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Natural Resources Grant for the Mississippi River Overlook Park area and Agreeing to Ownership and Maintenance

E. Approve Mobile Vending Permit for All Fired Up LLC to locate at Jack Pine Brewery and at Viking Land Harley Davidson, subject to conditions of approval

F. Appoint Mr. Michael Karas to the Seasonal Position of Roadside Mower

7. Pulled Agenda Items

8. Other Business

A. Certification of Delinquent Utility Bills, Invoices, and Abatements

1. PUBLIC HEARING at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter

2. Consider Adoption of Resolution 2017-038, Adopting Assessments for Unpaid Delinquent Utility Bills, Invoices, and Abatement Charges

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

9. City Administrator's Report

10. City Attorney's Report

11. Adjourn to May 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. for the 2017 Mill and Overlay and Full Depth Reclamation Improvement Hearing

Cass County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

Commissioners Board Room

Courthouse, 303 Minnesota Ave. W., Walker

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance.

c. Approval of agenda for discussion. (Any requests to be heard not on the proposed agenda are considered for inclusion at this time.)

2. 9:05 a.m. Josh Stevenson - County Administrator

a. Consent Agenda

b. Highway Engineer Appointment

c. Report back from Personnel Committee

3. 9:15 a.m. Tim Norton - Sheriff's Office

a. Adopt Siren Policy

b. EMS Week Proclamation 2017

4. 9:25 a.m. Darrick Anderson - Highway Department

a. Request Approval of Agreement with MnDOT

b. Request to Purchase Equipment

5. 9:35 a.m. Cheryal Hills - Region 5 Development Commission

a. Region 5 Update for Cass County

6. 9:50 a.m. Mike Paulus - Cass County EDC

a. Economic Development Corporation Update

7. 10:05 a.m. Sandra Norikane - Chief Financial Officer

a. Preliminary Capital Improvement Plan

8. 10:15 a.m. Sharon Anderson - Auditor Treasurer

a. Auditor-Treasurer 2016 Annual Report

9. 10:25 a.m. Confirm Upcoming Meeting Schedule

a. Commissioner's Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m., Longville City Hall, Longville

b. Commissioner's Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m., Board Room, 1st Floor Crtse. Annex, Walker

c. AMC District II Meeting, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, beginning at 8 a.m., Northern Town Hall, 445 Town Hall Road, NW, Bemidji

d. Annual Planning Work Session on Friday June 23, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m., Land Department Public Meeting Room, Backus

10. 10:30 a.m. Adjourn

Consent agenda

a. Approve Minutes — Regular Meeting April 18, 2017

b. Approve Auditor Warrants and HHVS Warrants

c. Administrator's Office Personnel Items

d. Approve HHVS Personnel Items

e. Approve Licenses - Tobacco, 3.2 Beer, Liquor, Gambling, Etc.

f. Authorize Highway Capital project payments

g. Approve updated agreement for professional consulting services

h. Approve NJPA Letter of Support

i. Approve NJPA Innovation Grant Application and Adopt Resolution

j. Approve National Forest Foundation Grant Application

k. Approve Abatements

l. Approve use of 25 percent Fund for Deep Portage

m. Authorize Sheriff to accept Dive Team Donation

n. Approve Flier Easement Transfer

o. Receive and File HHVS Financial Reports

p. Approve HHVS Debt Write-Offs

q. Receive and File HHVS Contracts